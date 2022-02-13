Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'Take us to the Top!" - Didier Drogba's Message to Romelu Lukaku After Club World Cup Glory

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has challenged Romelu Lukaku to take Chelsea 'to the top' after he scored in the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras.

The Blues legend was in attendance as Lukaku headed his side into the lead before Palmeiras scored a penalty to send it to extra-time..

Taking to Instagram after the match, Drogba sent a message to Lukaku.

The Belgian posted a picture joking that he headed the ball with his eyes closed to put Chelsea ahead.

Drogba, a Chelsea hero, then replied to this with: "You can keep them closed as long as you take us to the top of the world!"

The pair share a close relationship, having been at Chelsea together in the past and Drogba is somebody that Lukaku looks up to.

Read More

The 28-year-old will be hoping that he can have a successful career at the club, much like Drogba, after a tough start to life at Stamford Bridge.

imago1009775512h

Chelsea were crowned Club World Cup champions, with Kai Havertz bagging a winner but Lukaku will be keen to ensure that the trophies do not end there.

The Blues have a Carabao Cup final coming up at the end of the month, with the chance to add some domestic silverware and do the double in February.

Lukaku has scored in back to back games now as he looks to recover his form that saw Chelsea splash out to sign him as their club record transfer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0033172766h
News

'Take us to the Top!" - Didier Drogba's Message to Romelu Lukaku After Club World Cup Glory

1 minute ago
imago1009795445h
News

Revealed: How Much Chelsea Will Receive After Club World Cup Triumph

31 minutes ago
imago1008115815h
News

N'Golo Kante Sends Hilarious Message to Callum Hudson-Odoi After Chelsea Lift FIFA Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1009775480h
News

Report: Mason Mount to Have Scan After Club World Cup Final Substitution

1 hour ago
imago1008894165h (1)
News

'It Has Been a Tough Ride' - Christian Pulisic Reflects on Injury Struggles at Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1009779572h
News

Christian Pulisic 'Focused' on Winning Games With Chelsea Amid Contract Rumours

2 hours ago
imago1008930426h
News

'We Have Accomplished a lot Together' - Christian Pulisic Speaks on Relationship With Thomas Tuchel

3 hours ago
imago1009784380h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Key to Chelsea's Club World Cup Victory Over Palmeiras

3 hours ago