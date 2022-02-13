'Take us to the Top!" - Didier Drogba's Message to Romelu Lukaku After Club World Cup Glory

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has challenged Romelu Lukaku to take Chelsea 'to the top' after he scored in the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras.

The Blues legend was in attendance as Lukaku headed his side into the lead before Palmeiras scored a penalty to send it to extra-time..

Taking to Instagram after the match, Drogba sent a message to Lukaku.

The Belgian posted a picture joking that he headed the ball with his eyes closed to put Chelsea ahead.

Drogba, a Chelsea hero, then replied to this with: "You can keep them closed as long as you take us to the top of the world!"

The pair share a close relationship, having been at Chelsea together in the past and Drogba is somebody that Lukaku looks up to.

The 28-year-old will be hoping that he can have a successful career at the club, much like Drogba, after a tough start to life at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea were crowned Club World Cup champions, with Kai Havertz bagging a winner but Lukaku will be keen to ensure that the trophies do not end there.

The Blues have a Carabao Cup final coming up at the end of the month, with the chance to add some domestic silverware and do the double in February.

Lukaku has scored in back to back games now as he looks to recover his form that saw Chelsea splash out to sign him as their club record transfer.

