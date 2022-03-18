Skip to main content
Tal Ben Haim Brokering Deal for Gulf-Base Billionaire Who Has Already Submitted £2BN Bid for Chelsea

Former Chelsea man Tal Ben Haim is brokering a deal for a gulf-based billionaire to purchase the Club on Friday's deadline.

You can keep up with all the latest breaking news here as interested buyers prepare their final bids ahead of the 9pm deadline.

As per TalkSPORT, Ben Haim is brokering the deal and the investors have already submitted a bid.

imago1010479508h (1)

This bid is reportedly valued at £2 billion, with the promise of another £500 million in funding for the Club.

This comes after Todd Boehly added Clearlake Capital to his consortium, who are now 'overfunded' with more capital than required to buy Chelsea.

Two parties were recently recognised by the Government as 'serious contenders' to purchase the club, with Boehly's consortium one of these but several more names have come to light on Friday's deadline day.

A group of Chelsea fans have submitted an offer under ChelseaDAO, and they could hope to buy a 10% stake in the club.

imago0048427636h

Furthermore, C&P Sports Group and Hana Financial Group are preparing to bid for the Club.

CEO of C&P Sports Group, Catalina Kim, revealed: "We are preparing our bid. There has never been investment into a top tier football club made by South Korean capital before. It is time for a change."

Things have gone quiet elsewhere, with Nick Candy and the Ricketts Family previously highly interested in the Club.

However, ahead of Friday's deadline it remains to be seen if they have submitted bids to purchase Chelsea from Abramovich.

