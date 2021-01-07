'Talent alone is never enough' - Abraham reflects on loan spells and path to the first-team

Chelsea star Tammy Abraham has reflected on his pathway to the senior side after a string of successful loan spells.

Though he has a long way to go, Abraham, 23, has established himself as one of the top strikers in England this season after a breakthrough 2019/20 campaign.

In an exclusive with Chelsea Football Club, Abraham said: "You have to be hungry and work hard because you see a lot of talent at the younger ages when you’re growing up at Chelsea but we know that talent alone is never enough."

"You have to put in that extra work and work even harder. For me right now, it’s still all about working as hard as I can and trying to be the best I can be.

Abraham feels he is living his dream, still playing for his boyhood club having joined Chelsea almost 15 years ago.

He added: "I dreamt about it as a little boy and I still feel like I’m dreaming today.

"I’ve been at the club since the age of seven so you can imagine how much I’ve always wanted to make it to the top level. I still have to pinch myself now and then when I realise where I am today."

Looking back at his loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea and Aston Villa, Abraham admits that the improvement in his overall game is a result of going away on loan and testing yourself week-in, week-out.

He added: "I think you need the experience of going out on loan as a young kid, playing men’s football at the top level.

"I was getting kicked and scratched in games and you have to learn that ugly side of football as well. It really prepared me to know what I had to come back and do.

"I had to learn to use my body more because you don’t need it as much as a kid growing up. I learnt about being in the right positions, had to work on my finishing of course, and just try to understand my team-mates more. That’s the main thing I’ve learnt over the years."

----------

