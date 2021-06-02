Tammy Abraham Can 'Definitely' Leave Chelsea This Summer

Tammy Abraham Sent Message By Chelsea Over His Future at the Club

Tammy Abraham has been told he can definitely leave Chelsea this summer.

The 23-year-old has become an outcast under Thomas Tuchel which saw him left out of both the FA Cup and Champions League final squad, the latter which Chelsea ended up winning.

Abraham's snub is nothing personal according to Tuchel, but the forward's future in west London is all but over.

It has been previously reported that offers for Abraham will be listened to, with the Blues wanting a fee in the region of £40 million this summer.

And West Ham insider EXWHUEmployee has confirmed Abraham has been given the green light to leave, with West Ham showing interest but not at the reported asking price.

“Tammy Abraham is the one that I believe is Moyes’s number one target," he told the West Ham Way podcast.

"The valuations seem to be a little bit out on this, however. Moyes sees him as a £25 million forward and Chelsea see him as a £40 million player.

"He has definitely been told that he can leave now. So whether we do want him or not will be shown in the next few weeks.”

David Moyes has previously stated West Ham will not be in the running for the England international if Chelsea want £40 million.

"We will be ruled out. So if that’s the figure and that’s what’s being said, we are ruled out.

"We don’t have that money, we don’t have that to buy a striker at that price, no. I don’t think we will be making a purchase of that for any one player. I’d be surprised if we were."

