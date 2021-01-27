Tammy Abraham & Cesar Azpilicueta come to the defence of Chelsea teammate after Antonio Rudiger 'bullying' claims

Antonio Rudiger has been on the end of backlash following Frank Lampard's dismissal as Chelsea Head Coach.

Lampard was sacked by Chelsea on Monday following a poor run or results and performances, ending his time in charge after 18 months as Head Coach.

His successor is Thomas Tuchel, who was confirmed on Tuesday evening and took charge of his first training session at Cobham on Tuesday night ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolves on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

But following Lampard's exit, there had been claims on unrest in the dressing. Rudiger was the subject of criticism after the Telegraph claimed he had fallen out and clashed with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta on several occasions.

Whilst another claim suggested that Rudiger had been 'bullying' academy stars.

But following the training session, Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta came to the defence of the German defender on social media.

Abraham was the first, with a post saying: "Hearing some mad stuff about Toni Rudiger on social media today. Compete nonsense. Toni is a big bro to all of us."

Azpilicueta then responded to Abraham's tweet with love heart emojis,

Tuchel's reign begins on Wednesday and he will be hoping to have the squad united as they look to fight their way back into top four contention in the games ahead.

The new Chelsea boss, who penned an 18-month deal, revealed his delight at taking the job in west London.

"I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff," said Tuchel.

"We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family - it feels amazing!"

