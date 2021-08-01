Tammy Abraham sent a message of intent to Chelsea's Premier League rivals ahead of the new season following their 2-1 win over Arsenal in pre-season.

Chelsea maintained their 100 per cent winning start to pre-season with their third victory from as many games on Sunday afternoon, seeing off London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates.

Granit Xhaka struck Arsenal level following Kai Havertz's first-half strike, but Abraham was on hand to seal the win for the Blues in north London with a tidy finish past Bernd Leno to clinch a 2-1 victory.

Chelsea looked dangerous in their attacking phases, it was just their final end product that let them down as they squandered several good chances to extend their advantage against the Gunners.

But heading into the 2021/22 Premier League season which is less than two weeks ago, Chelsea are picking up momentum and are on the charge as they prepare for a title challenge next year.

Abraham and Chelsea are ready for the battle after 'working hard' throughout pre-season to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

"The boys have been working hard in training and it's for the best," said Abraham to Chelsea TV following the win over Arsenal. "We are all ready for the season. We still have time, players are still coming back. We will get there.

"We're back. We have to keep working hard and be ready for the new season."

