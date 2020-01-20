Tammy Abraham: Chelsea have to take anger out on Arsenal

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has revealed that boss Frank Lampard has told the squad ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The Blues welcome the Gunners to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening following a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at the weekend. Fortunately for Frank Lampard, none of the competition around them managed to take advantage of Chelsea's defeat so their five point lead in fourth has stayed in tact.

A last-gasp winner from Isaac Hayden saw Chelsea fall to their eighth Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday.

Forward Tammy Abraham looked ahead to the London derby, and highlighted the magnitude of the fixture.

"It’s massive," said Abraham talking to the official Chelsea website. "The gaffer said after the game 'We gave it our all, keep your heads up we’ve got another massive game on Tuesday' and we just have to take our anger out against Arsenal."

It was a difficult afternoon for the 22-year-old at St. James' Park, on an afternoon where clear-cut chances came few and far between as Chelsea struggled to break down a low-block Newcastle United.

"I just have to stay patient because that chance could come at any time and you have to be ready. There were lots of half-chances for the likes of me and Willian, and on another day these go in and we kill off the game, but it wasn’t our day," Abraham added.

Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Tuesday evening. Will the Blues get back to winning ways against Mikel Arteta's side and complete the league double over the Gunners?

