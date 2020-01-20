Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Tammy Abraham: Chelsea have to take anger out on Arsenal

Matt Debono

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has revealed that boss Frank Lampard has told the squad ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The Blues welcome the Gunners to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening following a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at the weekend. Fortunately for Frank Lampard, none of the competition around them managed to take advantage of Chelsea's defeat so their five point lead in fourth has stayed in tact.

A last-gasp winner from Isaac Hayden saw Chelsea fall to their eighth Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday.

Forward Tammy Abraham looked ahead to the London derby, and highlighted the magnitude of the fixture.

"It’s massive," said Abraham talking to the official Chelsea website. "The gaffer said after the game 'We gave it our all, keep your heads up we’ve got another massive game on Tuesday' and we just have to take our anger out against Arsenal."

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on Newcastle United defeat in the Premier League.

----------

It was a difficult afternoon for the 22-year-old at St. James' Park, on an afternoon where clear-cut chances came few and far between as Chelsea struggled to break down a low-block Newcastle United. 

"I just have to stay patient because that chance could come at any time and you have to be ready. There were lots of half-chances for the likes of me and Willian, and on another day these go in and we kill off the game, but it wasn’t our day," Abraham added. 

----------

Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Tuesday evening. Will the Blues get back to winning ways against Mikel Arteta's side and complete the league double over the Gunners?

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea receive Reece James boost after scans reveal 'minor bruising' on ankle

Chelsea have received an injury boost concerning full-back Reece James after scans revealed the extent of the damage picked up against Newcastle United.

Matt Debono

Report: Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea were beaten at the death to give Newcastle United the victory in the Premier League on Saturday evening at St. James' Park.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard and Steve Bruce have named their starting teams as Newcastle United and Chelsea come together in the Premier League at St. James' Park.

Matt Debono

OFFICIAL: Reece James pens new long-term Chelsea deal

Reece James has penned a new long-term deal at Chelsea, which sees his new deal at the club run until 2025.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Every word said by Chelsea Frank Lampard ahead of visit to face Newcastle United

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard took to the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Chelsea injury update: Christian Pulisic out until February, Loftus-Cheek continues to train

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has provided an update on the comebacks of Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the pair are currently out through injuries.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard 'won't take opponents Newcastle United lightly' despite injury troubles

Newcastle United host Chelsea at the weekend in the Premier League, and Blues boss Frank Lampard has said he won't be taken the hosts lightly.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Olivier Giroud could leave Chelsea, Barkley won't be leaving in January

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed Olivier Giroud could leave the club this month, but Ross Barkley will not be leaving Chelsea in January.

Matt Debono

'I rate him very highly' - Frank Lampard on Chelsea youngster Reece James

Frank Lampard has revealed his delight after Reece James agreed a new contract with Chelsea this week.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Newcastle United against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday 18th January will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh at St. James' Park.

Matt Debono