Tammy Abraham 'confused' by Thomas Tuchel snub at Chelsea

Tammy Abraham is reportedly confused why Thomas Tuchel keeps leaving him out of the Chelsea squad.

The 23-year-old is Chelsea's highest goalscorer this season with 12 goals and also four assists to his name in 30 appearances.

But Abraham, who has also been set back by an ankle injury, has fallen out of favour under Tuchel and is struggling to make the Chelsea matchday squad.

And as reported by the Telegraph, Abraham and some of his teammates have been left puzzled to why the German head coach has been leaving the forward out of the matchday squads.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel explained Abraham's absence against West Brom on Saturday afternoon as 'not personal' but it remains unknown why he isn't rated by the German.

"He was not in the squad. I have to nominate 18 players.

“There are tough choices to make. We take the choices of what the game demands, of what we predict, of the substitutions that we have.

“In the end, we have to select 18 players for more or less 20 positions. So we have to leave three players out and Tammy was one of the three players.

“It’s nothing personal or nothing big. He has the same chance to play every three days like everybody else."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Abraham's future at the club remains unknown with him stalling on a contract extension. His hopes to be selected for England duty this summer for the European Championships is under threat due to his lack of game time under Tuchel in the second part of the season.

