'I'm almost fit' - Tammy Abraham delivers Chelsea and England injury update

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has confirmed he is nearing a return to action after admitting he is hopeful of being fit for England's friendlies at the end of March.

Abraham has been suffering with an ankle problem after colliding with the advertising boards in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal in January.

Since then the 22-year-old has been in and out of the side, making recent appearances against Tottenham and Bayern Munich - both from the bench.

But Abraham caused further damage in the post-match warm down session following the defeat to Bayern Munich and he hasn't been seen since.

Chelsea sent him to Barcelona for an additional checkup to get 'an extra set of eyes' on the injury, but after the positive news of Abraham not needing surgery he picked up a bug.

But Tammy Abraham has revealed he is nearing a return, and was quizzed on whether he would be available for England at the end of the month.

"Yes, definitely. I’m almost fit. There’s still a bit to do. I’ll get there soon," Abraham told the Evening Standard.

"It’s a recurrence. [The problem was] playing on it and aggravating it even more. It is still like a swollen ball really but it is getting better day by day.

"The club wanted me to go to Barcelona. They just wanted different eyes, a different mindset on this situation. He told me what was wrong, exactly what the Chelsea physios said and he recommended some stuff for me to do. I’m doing physio right now.

"This time, I just said ‘I’ll just come back when I’m 100 per cent’ instead of coming back and going again."

The news will come as a major boost for not only Gareth Southgate with both Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane currently out, but to Frank Lampard as well.

That's two in two days now for the Blues as Christian Pulisic revealed he was 'super close' to a return.

Chelsea's injury problems are starting to slightly improve which will come as a relief to all concerned.

