Tammy Abraham hails 'fantastic result' after scoring in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Newcastle

Tammy Abraham believes Chelsea earned a 'massive' three points against Newcastle United after winning 2-0 at St James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Frank Lampard's side have only lost one game this season in the league and remain nine unbeaten in all competitions.

Abraham killed the game off in the north east with a finish in off the post after Federico Fernandez gave Chelsea the lead in the first-half, putting it in his own net.

"It's a fantastic result, we dug deep, coming here isn't an easy place to come and get three points and we did that today," said Abraham. "It was one nil for a very long time, and they created a few chances and so did we, but we defended well and we got the goal.

(Photo by Lindsey Parnaby - Pool/Getty Images)

"We know we ended well and we didn't let the international break distract us. We had to come out all guns blazing and that's what we did today, and like I said it was a massive three points.

"These type of games are tricky, always tricky, when you're one nil up and you can't get that second goal. They create a few chances and it's very easy to drop your head and lose confidence, but we didn't do that, we kept our confidence and kept going."

"We know we're quick on the counter attack so I had to get myself forward and I was tired but I had to stay in control and pass it through the Keeper and that's what I did and killed the game off, thankfully."

Chelsea are now momentarily at the top of the league and Abraham is hoping to continue the form they have been showing in the last couple of months.

"No pressure! That's obviously where we want to be. We just need to keep getting three points and hopefully we will stay up there."



----------

