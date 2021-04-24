Tammy Abraham has 'high chance' of being in Chelsea squad to face West Ham

Tammy Abraham is in contention to return to the Chelsea squad to face West Ham on Saturday evening.

The 23-year-old has been an outcast under Thomas Tuchel since his January arrival despite being Chelsea's top scorer this season.

Abraham has struggled with an ankle injury which has seen him not feature for over two months, although he has been fully fit and available for selection during that time.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel has insisted his decisions to leave Abraham out of his squad aren't personal, but he could be recalled to face West Ham.

"He has struggled for several reasons, one of the reasons are my decisions. There are several other reasons, he was a bit unlucky, he was injured, we talked about it," admitted Tuchel to reporters.

"He struggled a bit to accept the situation and he struggled a bit finding the solution to the situation, to be a bit stuck between his demands to himself, and his expectations about his role, the role he was suddenly in.

EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

"But now I have the feeling that he has found a way to cope with it, which I am very happy about. He produced very good training sessions now in a row.

"This was the first step, and he has a high chance to be in the squad tomorrow [Saturday]. And as I said as a striker, you never know, things can change in one minute."

Tuchel has a fully fit squad to select from other than Mateo Kovacic who remains out with a hamstring injury.

