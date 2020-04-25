Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea in talks with Tammy Abraham over new deal until 2025

Ben Davies

Chelsea are in talks with forward Tammy Abraham over a new contract at the club, with the Blues looking to tie him down after a successful season in the Premier League. 

The 22-year-old has played a huge part in Chelsea's overall impressive campaign scoring 15 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions this season, despite suffering a range of injuries throughout the campaign.

The England international has been just one of the whole host of bright young talents that have worked their way into Frank Lampard's first-team squad - joining Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, and most recently Billy Gilmour in holding down a place in a bright future for the young Blues.

According to Fabrizio Romano, talks remain ongoing between club representatives and Abraham's agent over a deal that would keep him at the club until 2025.

This comes as fresh hope that Abraham will remain at the club for the foreseeable future, after talks were reported to be locked in with the Englishman appearing to demand wages away from the club's valuation back in December.

Chelsea will bolster a wealth of striking options at Frank Lampard's disposal, after the club also decided to trigger the option to extend French striker Olivier Giroud's contract until 2021, who will continue to provide competition for the in-form England international.

Reports are also gathering pace that the Blues will looking to bring midfield options to provide service for Tammy Abraham in the upcoming campaign with Lampard being urged to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

Any new arrivals would join Hakim Ziyech at Stamford Bridge after he confirmed he would begin his Chelsea career on July 1st.

