Tammy Abraham informs Chelsea of fresh demands over new contract

Chelsea are locked in negotiations Tammy Abraham over a new contract at Stamford Bridge, but the forward has adjusted his demands.

Abraham, 22, has swapped his loan moves away from Chelsea, to becoming a firm starter under Frank Lampard, leading the line in West London.

He has repaid the faith this term, scoring 11 times in 16 Premier League appearances, whilst scoring his first Champions League goal too.

But now both parties - Chelsea and Tammy Abraham - are looking to secure the 22-year-old's long-term future to Stamford Bridge, but the striker has fresh demands for the Blues.

The Guardian report that Abraham has informed the club that he wants to become one of the highest earners at the club.

Chelsea were initially looking to offer Abraham a five-year-deal worth £100,000-a-week.

Talks have slowed down since September, but Abraham now believes he should be earning more than teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi, who signed a new deal which is believed to be worth £120,000-a-week, to stave off interest from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

Chelsea have also been in talks with Reece James over a new contract, having just secured defender Fikayo Tomori for another five years following his promising start to life in the Premier League this season.

