Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Tammy Abraham informs Chelsea of fresh demands over new contract

Matt Debono

Chelsea are locked in negotiations Tammy Abraham over a new contract at Stamford Bridge, but the forward has adjusted his demands. 

Abraham, 22, has swapped his loan moves away from Chelsea, to becoming a firm starter under Frank Lampard, leading the line in West London. 

He has repaid the faith this term, scoring 11 times in 16 Premier League appearances, whilst scoring his first Champions League goal too. 

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard discusses Chelsea's squad depth 

----------

But now both parties - Chelsea and Tammy Abraham - are looking to secure the 22-year-old's long-term future to Stamford Bridge, but the striker has fresh demands for the Blues.

The Guardian report that Abraham has informed the club that he wants to become one of the highest earners at the club. 

Chelsea were initially looking to offer Abraham a five-year-deal worth £100,000-a-week.

Talks have slowed down since September, but Abraham now believes he should be earning more than teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi, who signed a new deal which is believed to be worth £120,000-a-week, to stave off interest from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich. 

----------

Chelsea have also been in talks with Reece James over a new contract, having just secured defender Fikayo Tomori for another five years following his promising start to life in the Premier League this season.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sean Dyche leaves door open for Danny Drinkwater at Burnley with loan deal set to expire

Matt Debono

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has left the door open for midfielder Danny Drinkwater to remain at Turf Moor beyond his initial short-term loan deal.

'I can't seen them getting back into the top-four' - Paul Merson on if Chelsea lose to Tottenham

Matt Debono

Chelsea's quick start to the season shocked many, but their impressive form has dwindled out in recent weeks, and now Frank Lampard sees his side's top-four spot in huge jeopardy.

2010-2019: Chelsea's Team of the Decade

Daniel Childs

A glittering, trophy-laden ten years have solidified the Kings of the Fulham Road at the top of the English game as Roman Abramovich's empire has only grown in strength and added further silverware to a bulging trophy cabinet.

Jose Mourinho reveals reason why he won't share drink with Frank Lampard after Tottenham versus Chelsea

Matt Debono

Jose Mourinho has said he won't share a post-match drink with Chelsea boss Frank Lampard once Spurs have taken on the Blues.

Chelsea injury news: Frank Lampard offers boost ahead of trip to Spurs

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard confirmed that their will be only one absentee for the Blues' trip to north London, with the rest of his Chelsea squad available for selection.

Chelsea release commemorative 1970 FA Cup triumph kit

Matt Debono

Chelsea have confirmed the release of their new 1970s inspired kit, which will launch in the New Year.

Frank Lampard refuses to discuss Chelsea's plans for the upcoming January transfer window

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard isn't looking to talk about the winter window which is just a couple of weeks away from opening.

Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea head across London to face an in-form Tottenham Hotspur, now managed by Jose Mourinho, in the Premier League on Sunday.

Permutations: Chelsea's path into Champions League knockout stages

Matt Debono

Chelsea will need to secure a result against LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday to have any chance of progressing to the last-16 of the competition.

HIGHLIGHTS: Goals from Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta secure last-16 progression in Champions League for Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea head into the knockout stages of the Champions League after first-half goals from Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta secured all three points in West London.