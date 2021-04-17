Tammy Abraham left out of Chelsea's squad for FA Cup semi-final clash against Man City

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has been excluded from his side's matchday squad for their massive FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City on Saturday.

The 23-year-old's future at Stamford Bridge has been cast into further doubt despite being the competition's top-scorer, having netted four times on the road to Wembley.

According to the Daily Mail, the England international will not be involved in the Blues' clash with Pep Guardiola's side despite being fully fit, which has thrown his future at the west London club under huge doubt ahead of the summer transfer window.

READ MORE: Preview - Chelsea vs Manchester City | Emirates FA Cup

READ MORE: Predicted Chelsea XI to face Manchester City - Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kanté to start in place of Andreas Christensen and Mateo Kovačić

READ MORE: Chelsea team news to face Man City: N'Golo Kante fit, Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen ruled out

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Abraham, who has bagged 12 goals and 6 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this campaign, has struggled for minutes since Thomas Tuchel's appointment as manager in January.

According to recent reports, the striker has been left 'confused' by his situation under Tuchel with him not being considered in favour despite his impressive numbers so far this season.

Though he has shrugged off a knee injury, Abraham has been an unused substitute in each of Chelsea's last five games, adding to the recurring question marks over his future at the club past the summer.

Tuchel recently delivered a worrying verdict on Abraham's situation, with the German boss suggesting that the former Aston Villa man's on-pitch performances haven't been up to the mark.

He said: "Tammy [Abraham] has had a rough time. He started twice or three times and substituted for tactical reasons at half-time. He's not had the impact we wish and demand from him. He then got injured, lost the connection and possibility to play for his place the squad."

Abraham has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, but with there being heavy talk of a possible move for the likes of Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku in the summer, the attacker could bid farewell to his boyhood club.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel added: "Now, suddenly we're in the decisive part of the season, where it's not so easy to bring injured players into the shape. We've only got three changes and a big handicap. It's up to Tammy [Abraham] to do everything possible.

"We have 22 players on the pitch and it's very hard to select 18 for Premier League matches. In the offensive position it's possible to have a huge impact in small minutes. We demand a lot of Tammy, he demands a lot of himself."

A series of snubs in Chelsea's matchday squad(s) over the past month has seen Abraham linked with a move to West Ham and Aston Villa at the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube