    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Tammy Abraham Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea Departure

    Author:

    Tammy Abraham has made an honest revelation regarding his Chelsea departure after being called up for England duty.

    The striker joined Roma and linked up with former Blues manager Jose Mourinho after being frozen out of Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

    As per football365.com, Abraham opened up on his Chelsea departure, providing his reasoning for leaving.

    “I think the easy option would’ve been to stick around and sit down,” Abraham said.

    “Chelsea’s a massive club, they will compete and try to win trophies so the easy option would’ve been to do that.

    “I realised that I needed to go out and prove myself, I needed to play some games. I took a decision and it was the right one."

    The striker was Frank Lampard's first choice up-front but Tuchel took over in January and Abraham struggled for game time under the German.

    sipa_35430058

    Abraham continued: “I think at first it’s quite tough to deal with. You’ve gone from playing regularly to not being in the mix and not even making the bench sometimes. I got to a point where I had to sit down and talk to myself. I was going out to train and I was doing it for me.

    “I was going to train to better myself because it’s easy to throw a strop, to be angry around the place, to be a bad egg.

    “For me, it was the opposite. I learned about myself and I think that strengthened my mindset. I was with the team whenever they needed me."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35428857
    News

    'I Needed to Play Some Games' - Tammy Abraham Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea Departure

    57 seconds ago
    sipa_35397700
    Features/Opinions

    Player Profile: Chelsea-Linked Florian Wirtz

    11 minutes ago
    sipa_34577582
    News

    Report: Chelsea Provide Positive Christian Pulisic Update

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35323962
    News

    Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek 'Relishes' Deeper Role at Chelsea

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34720814
    Transfer News

    MLS Star Reveals 'Dream' Chelsea Move Ahead of European Transfer

    1 hour ago
    Kepa cover
    Transfer News

    Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga is Lazio's 'Dream Signing' Ahead of Potential January Transfer

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35373069
    News

    'The Last Few Weeks Have Been Difficult at Chelsea' - Timo Werner Makes Honest Admission Regarding Game Time

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35371909
    News

    Report: Thomas Tuchel Labels Ruben Loftus-Cheek as 'Special' & Reveals Shock at Lack of Chelsea Game Time

    2 hours ago