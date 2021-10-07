'I Needed to Play Some Games' - Tammy Abraham Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea Departure

Tammy Abraham has made an honest revelation regarding his Chelsea departure after being called up for England duty.

The striker joined Roma and linked up with former Blues manager Jose Mourinho after being frozen out of Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

“I think the easy option would’ve been to stick around and sit down,” Abraham said.

“Chelsea’s a massive club, they will compete and try to win trophies so the easy option would’ve been to do that.

“I realised that I needed to go out and prove myself, I needed to play some games. I took a decision and it was the right one."

The striker was Frank Lampard's first choice up-front but Tuchel took over in January and Abraham struggled for game time under the German.

Abraham continued: “I think at first it’s quite tough to deal with. You’ve gone from playing regularly to not being in the mix and not even making the bench sometimes. I got to a point where I had to sit down and talk to myself. I was going out to train and I was doing it for me.

“I was going to train to better myself because it’s easy to throw a strop, to be angry around the place, to be a bad egg.

“For me, it was the opposite. I learned about myself and I think that strengthened my mindset. I was with the team whenever they needed me."

