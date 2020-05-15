Tammy Abraham: Premier League season should only restart when safe

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has admitted that he is happy to wait until it is completely safe for the Premier League season to resume.

The 22-year-old has had a breakthrough season in west London, realising his dreams - coming through the academy into the first-team, via a couple of loan spells.

Abraham has taken his opportunity given to him by Frank Lampard, netting 13 goals in the Premier League this term in 25 appearances, along with four assists.

It's been a successful season for the forward who has scored his first for England after earning a call-up by Gareth Southgate.

Getty Images

But the season came to a halt as a result of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, which sees Chelsea currently occupy the fourth Champions League spot in the league.

With talks continuing over when the league will get back underway to be completed, Abraham admits although he misses football and wants it to return, the safety of individuals has to be put first.

"Everyone can see what's going on in the world,' said Abraham to the Daily Mail. "Everyone wants to come back to football. I love football. It was my first full season at Chelsea, I was having a great season and I would love it to continue.

"The most important thing for me is for everyone to be well and safe, and for things to start opening up. Then by all means football can always come back. If it's safe to do so let's do it, but if it's not then we will wait.

"My dad has asthma, so if I was to return to the Premier League and, God forbid, I do catch this disease and bring it home it's the worst thing possible.

"The last thing I need is to catch the virus myself or be in contact with anyone with the virus.

"I miss football, just miss scoring goals, seeing the fans and being with my team-mates, having a smile on my face. If it's safe to do so, I want to finish the job. If not, then go into the next season."

