Tammy Abraham Pens Farewell Message Following Chelsea Departure

Tammy Abraham has sent an emotional message to the Chelsea faithful after completing a move to AS Roma.

The 23-year-old has sealed a £34 million transfer to link up with José Mourinho in Italy, with Chelsea having included a buy-back clause worth €80 million which is valid from June 2023.

Abraham was being monitored by a host of sides across Europe in recent weeks, as the English forward accepted that his future lay away from Stamford Bridge after refusing to extend his deal in west London having fallen down the pecking order since Thomas Tuchel's arrival in January.

After the confirmation of his move to Roma, Abraham took to social media and penned a heartfelt message to the Chelsea community, which read: "Thank you. It’s time to say goodbye to a club that means so much to me and my family.

"From playing at the academy as a young kid from Peckham to winning the Champions League all those years later. I want to say thank you to my teammates, the academy, all of the staff and of course, the Chelsea fans who have always supported me.

"Wouldn’t be who I am today without you guys. Bring more trophies home boys. Love you all!"

Following the confirmation of his transfer to Roma, Abraham said: "You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately.

“Roma are a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies, and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that, and get to the level where Roma should be.

“It’s a massive honour to be the number nine at this club (Roma), and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”

