Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Tammy Abraham Pens Farewell Message Following Chelsea Departure

He's moved on.
Author:
Publish date:

Tammy Abraham has sent an emotional message to the Chelsea faithful after completing a move to AS Roma.

The 23-year-old has sealed a £34 million transfer to link up with José Mourinho in Italy, with Chelsea having included a buy-back clause worth €80 million which is valid from June 2023.

Abraham was being monitored by a host of sides across Europe in recent weeks, as the English forward accepted that his future lay away from Stamford Bridge after refusing to extend his deal in west London having fallen down the pecking order since Thomas Tuchel's arrival in January.

Screenshot 2021-08-17 at 11.28.45

After the confirmation of his move to Roma, Abraham took to social media and penned a heartfelt message to the Chelsea community, which read: "Thank you. It’s time to say goodbye to a club that means so much to me and my family. 

"From playing at the academy as a young kid from Peckham to winning the Champions League all those years later. I want to say thank you to my teammates, the academy, all of the staff and of course, the Chelsea fans who have always supported me. 

"Wouldn’t be who I am today without you guys. Bring more trophies home boys. Love you all!"

Screenshot 2021-08-17 at 11.27.52

Following the confirmation of his transfer to Roma, Abraham said: "You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately.

“Roma are a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies, and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that, and get to the level where Roma should be.

“It’s a massive honour to be the number nine at this club (Roma), and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”

More Tammy Abraham Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Screenshot 2021-08-17 at 11.28.01
News

Tammy Abraham Pens Farewell Message Following Chelsea Departure

MA4
News

'I Was Very Happy' - Chelsea Defender Marcos Alonso Delighted With Free-Kick Goal Against Crystal Palace

OO
News

Marcos Alonso Heaps Praise on Romelu Lukaku Following Club-Record Chelsea Move

Tuchel cover 1
News

‘This is Your Chance to Shine’ - Thomas Tuchel Sends Encouraging Pre-Season Message to Chelsea Squad

Emerson 3
Transfer News

'I'm Hungry to Play' - Emerson Palmieri Makes Transfer Demand Amid Chelsea Exit Rumours

Zouma 2
Transfer News

Report: Kurt Zouma Wage Expectations Stalling West Ham Move

BATS
Transfer News

Beşiktaş Confirm Michy Batshuayi Negotiations Have Begun Amid Chelsea Exit Links

E8yAbsyWQAMDxtE
News

Tammy Abraham's Seven-Word Message to Chelsea Fans After Sealing £34M Switch to AS Roma