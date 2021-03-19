Tammy Abraham provides Chelsea injury boost ahead of Sheffield United clash

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is in contention to return to the side for their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.

Abraham has been sidelined in recent games following an ankle injury, which saw him left out of the recent England squad for their upcoming March internationals.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel previously hoped that Abraham would return after the international break, but he could be involved in the Blues side to face Sheffield United this weekend in the FA Cup.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking to reporters, Tuchel said: "Tammy was with the group today and we hope he will be available for Sunday."

"We had a scary moment when he stumbled and twisted his ankle but it seems not too serious. He was in a lot of pain at the time but he feels ok now and I hope he can be in the squad for Sunday."

However, Thiago Silva is out of the cup tie with Tuchel not willing to risk the Brazilian.

He added: "Now is not the moment to take the risk with Thiago.

"It is the last game before the international break and he wasn’t on the pitch today, but he is working hard and hopefully he can rejoin the group during the international break.

"It’s already too long [for him to be out] but I know how hard he and the medical team is working, and we have zero complaints. We are taking our time with him because we want him to feel 100 per cent ready and 100 per cent free from the injury."

