Tammy Abraham opens up on racist abuse after missing Chelsea penalty vs Liverpool

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has admitted he lost confidence after missing his penalty against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup defeat back in August.

The 22-year-old missed the decisive penalty in Istanbul as the Blues lost 5-4 on penalties to Jurgen Klopp's side after it ended 2-2 after extra-time.

Following the penalty miss, Abraham was subject to heavy abuse including racist abuse and was questioned as to whether he was good enough to play for Chelsea.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Abraham revealed his emotions after changing his mind ahead of taking his penalty and the aftermath of the defeat.

"The season before at Villa, I had only missed one out of eight or nine so I had confidence," Abraham said. "I remember walking up and the pressure got to me, nobody had missed up to that point so I knew I had to score

"I had what I wanted to do in my head but I changed my mind when I was taking the run-up. Afterwards in the changing room, everyone came round me saying 'don’t worry, it happens to the best players' but at the time I just didn’t want to hear it. I wanted everyone to leave me alone, I was in tears.

"I lost a lot of confidence after that. I was doing well on my loans but when I came back to Chelsea, it just wasn’t working – I couldn’t get my first goal, I couldn’t do anything. In my head I was wondering if it was worth all the stress because I was getting abused on Twitter, a lot of racist comments, people saying I wasn’t good enough to be playing for Chelsea. It was the biggest down in anything I’ve done in football."

But since then, Abraham has kicked on and thrived this season leading the line for the Blues. He has bagged 13 goals for Chelsea in the Premier League this season in 25 appearances.

