Tammy Abraham reflects on Chelsea's 3-0 win against West Ham

Tammy Abraham says Chelsea were rewarded with their patience in the 3-0 win against West Ham in the Premier League.

Chelsea got back to winning ways after two defeats in a row to secure the three points against their London counterparts on Monday night.

And Abraham was brought back into the side by Frank Lampard and rewarded his boss with two goals in the 78th and 80th minute to ensure the Blues came out winner.

"Much more like it. We needed a performance and that’s what we did," said Abraham.

"They’re a great side, give credit to them. We had to stay patient and the goals came after that.

"We knew we were a good side and we brought it back today so let us kick on.

"Its all about the three points. We have some bad days but as long as we win that’s what makes top sides.

"It's still early doors to be looking at the table, we have to just keep picking up three points."

