Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has stated that Romelu Lukaku's arrival in the summer was the writing on the wall ahead of his departure and transfer to AS Roma.

Abraham, a Cobham graduate, found limited gametime under Thomas Tuchel after finishing as Chelsea's top goalscorer the season before.

This saw him depart as Lukaku arrived for a club-record fee at Stamford Bridge but has had an inconsistent spell since returning.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking to the Athletic, Abraham has opened up on his emotions after Lukaku signed for the club, in essence sealing his departure.

“Yeah,” he said, when asked about whether Lukaku's signing was the 'writing on the wall'.

“Being involved with Chelsea, you hear rumours about this or that player coming in but, for me, it was a kind of signal, a sign, to say, ‘Go out and explore the world’.”

The Englishman continued to discuss Lukaku's form and admitted that he has been surprised regarding the Belgian's poor performances since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

He continued: "Of course. We all know how great he was at Inter Milan and what kind of player he is… You know, I’ve been there, I’ve had the experience of not playing at Chelsea and how difficult that can be when people expect so much of you. And as you would know, all strikers have these moments in their careers. It’s about how you deal with it and overcome it.”

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The forward finalised by admitting that it was difficult for him to decide to leave Chelsea.

“It was difficult, a difficult decision. I was there since I was a young boy and all I knew was London, all I knew was Chelsea, apart from my loans. But there’s a time in your career where you have to do what’s best for you. I had to go out and make a name for myself again.

“From the first day I set foot here, that was my goal. I’ve seen the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Mo Salah and Lukaku leave Chelsea and spread their wings. They’re the best players in the world. For me, it’s about doing the same thing and even if it’s not the Premier League, it’s about going out and learning a different culture and experiencing different things. It’s about saying, ‘You know what? This is my time’.”

