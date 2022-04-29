Tammy Abraham Says Chelsea FA Cup Final Snub Was a 'Very Low Point' in His Career

Former Chelsea man Tammy Abraham has revealed his absence from the squad to face Leicester City in last season's FA Cup final was a 'very low point' in his career.

The 24-year-old featured in his first full season at the Blues in the 19/20 season after spending previous campaigns out on loan.

He then left the club last summer to join Roma in Serie A, where he has scored 24 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions.

In an interview with The Athletic, the striker spoke on Thomas Tuchel's decision to leave him out of the squad to face the Foxes back in May.

“I was the (joint) highest scorer in the FA Cup (with four goals) and to be told I wasn’t in the squad for the final, you can only imagine how I felt.

"It wasn’t a nice feeling. But I was there to support the boys. I would always do that — good times and bad times — and the same with the Champions League. I just wanted my team to do well and win.

"I’ll admit it was a very low point in my career. It did mess with me mentally for a bit.

"It got to a point towards the back end of the season where I was stropping, I was annoyed, because I’m working hard in training and I wasn’t getting the chances.

"I was doing the best I could, getting in early and finishing late, training drills, finishing drills, and still wasn’t getting a look in.

“I could understand if I wasn’t in great form or wasn’t training well or had a bad attitude. I just didn’t understand. I was working so hard. I was having players coming up to me saying, ‘You were unbelievable today in training’. That was the hardest part.”

Abraham hinted a return to Chelsea earlier in the month, but he is maintaining his focus on success with Roma after his summer move last year.

