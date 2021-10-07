Tammy Abraham 'Thankful' to Have Won Trophies at Chelsea

Tammy Abraham has looked back on his time at Chelsea with fondness, appreciating the opportunity to be able to win trophies at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old ended his Chelsea spell after leaving on a permanent transfer to join Jose Mourinho's AS Roma in a deal worth £34 million.

Abraham's exit coincided in him becoming an outcast under Thomas Tuchel which saw him limited of game time at Stamford Bridge.

It was a difficult time for the England international, but a time he admits he has to be grateful for after lifting the Champions League title back in May.

What Tammy Abraham said

"At the end of the day, we won trophies as a team so I have to thank them for that," said Abraham on his time at Chelsea.

Reflecting on his summer departure after becoming an outcast under Tuchel, he added: “I think the easy option would’ve been to stick around and sit down.

“Chelsea’s a massive club, they will compete and try to win trophies so the easy option would’ve been to do that.

“I realised that I needed to go out and prove myself, I needed to play some games. I took a decision and it was the right one.

“I think at first it’s quite tough to deal with. You’ve gone from playing regularly to not being in the mix and not even making the bench sometimes. I got to a point where I had to sit down and talk to myself. I was going out to train and I was doing it for me.

“I was going to train to better myself because it’s easy to throw a strop, to be angry around the place, to be a bad egg.

“For me, it was the opposite. I learned about myself and I think that strengthened my mindset. I was with the team whenever they needed me."

