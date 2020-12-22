Tammy Abraham wants to continue helping Chelsea after brace in West Ham win

Tammy Abraham was pleased to score two goals in Chelsea's 3-0 win against West Ham in the Premier League on Monday night at Stamford Bridge.

After Thiago Silva opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Abraham netted from close range in the 78th and 80th minute to secure the points for Frank Lampard's side.

Abraham proved influential as Lampard brought him back in the side ahead of Olivier Giroud, which saw the Blues climb up to fifth place in the league.

Abraham scoring his second of the night from close range. (Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Post-match Abraham reflected on his double and wants to keep helping his team.

"My job is to help the team score goals and getting in the right areas. That’s what I did for my team," Abraham said.

"It’s something you do in the park, getting in the box and getting in the right areas and be ready when the ball lands.

(Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"As a striker scoring goals gives you confidence. I give credit to my teammates.

"I need to help the team with either goals or assists, or just being a threat. It's about keep getting goals, keep being in the right place.

"I have to get in the box in the right areas and be ready and that’s what I was today."

----------

