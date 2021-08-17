Tammy Abraham's First Words After Leaving Chelsea to Join AS Roma in £34M Transfer

Tammy Abraham has revealed his delight at joining AS Roma in a £34 million transfer from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old's switch to Italy was made official on Tuesday which saw him pen a five-year contract in Rome.

Chelsea have sold the forward for a fee of £34 million and have included a buy-back clause worth €80 million which is valid from June 2023.

Abraham's connection with Chelsea comes to an end after rising through the Academy ranks at Cobham since the Under-8s which has seen him win trophies at youth and senior level, including the Champions League and Super Cup in recent weeks and months.

He will wear the number nine shirt in Rome after linking up with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, who was appointed their new manager this summer.

What did Tammy Abraham say on his Roma transfer?

"You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately," Abraham told the official Roma website.

AS Roma

“Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.

“It’s a massive honour to be the no.9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”

