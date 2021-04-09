Tammy Abraham's not had the impact Chelsea wish and demand from him, says Tuchel

Tammy Abraham has been told by Chelsea head coach he must improve to fight his way back into selection.

The 23-year-old's future is in doubt at Chelsea after being outcasted by Tuchel in recent weeks after he returned from an ankle problem.

His time on the sidelines coincided with Chelsea's impressive and unbeaten run which saw him struggled to get back into the side, and has seen him either on the bench or completely left out of the matchday 18.

EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

Tuchel has previously said 'it is nothing personal' and has now told the forward to improve after not meeting the demands set by him or the club.

"I cannot do a decision on the personal goals of players," Tuchel admitted on Abraham's lack of playing time ahead of the Euros this summer. "Kepa has the goal to play for Spain but this can't influence my decisions.

"I've got to do what I believe is best for Chelsea. Tammy has had a rough time. He started twice or three times and substituted for tactical reasons at half-time. He's not had the impact we wish and demand from him. He then got injured, lost the connection and possibility to play for his place the squad.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Now suddenly we're in the decisive part of the season, where it's not so easy to bring injured players into the shape. We've only got three changes and a big handicap. It's up to Tammy to do everything possible.

"We have 22 players on the pitch and it's very hard to select 18 for Premier League matches. In the offensive position it's possible to have a huge impact in small minutes. We demand a lot of Tammy, he demands a lot of himself."

It has left Abraham 'confused' by his omission in recent weeks, which has sparked interest from West Ham this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube