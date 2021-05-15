Thomas Tuchel Slammed By Tammy Abraham's Girlfriend After Chelsea Omission

Sports Illustrated home
Tammy Abraham's Partner Sparks Fury at Thomas Tuchel After Chelsea FA Cup Final Omission

Tammy Abraham's girlfriend has slammed Thomas Tuchel for leaving him out of the Chelsea squad entirely for their FA Cup final against Leicester City, which ended up in defeat.

The 23-year-old wasn't involved during Chelsea's 1-0 defeat in the final on Saturday evening at Wembley, but could have been useful as the Blues chased down Youri Tielemans' stunning opener in the second half.

Abraham has been an outcast under Tuchel since he arrived, and despite being the club's top scorer in the FA Cup, he couldn't make the matchday squad. 

It left several bemused including Abraham's partner Leah Monroe, who was furious with the decision to leave him out completely.

Abraham's girlfriend took to Instagram to post an angry message after the forward's omission from the matchday squad.

Before it was quickly deleted, it read: "How on earth do you make the decision to leave your top goalscorer out of the squad for a final?! The same personal who even scored the goals to actually qualify for this competition? It's not making any sense to me whatsoever.

"Not even on the bench?! This has to be a joke."

She later posted: "Gods in control."

Abraham's future at the club is in serious doubt, if it wasn't already, with Chelsea prepared to listen to offers of around £40 million this summer for the 23-year-old. 

West Ham and Leicester City have both shown interest in Abraham and after another game being dropped, his future in west London appears to be coming to an end.

