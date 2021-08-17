Sports Illustrated home
Tammy Abraham's Seven-Word Message to Chelsea Fans After Sealing £34M Switch to AS Roma

Author:
Publish date:

Tammy Abraham has thanked Chelsea for his time at the club after his move to AS Roma was made official. 

The 23-year-old finalised his £34 million move to the Serie A side on Tuesday morning signing a five-year contract in Rome.

Abraham has taken the number nine shirt and will now link up with Jose Mourinho. 

His departure left many saddened as his connection with Chelsea, a club he has been at since the Under-8s, ended.

Chelsea do have the option of bringing him back from the summer of 2023 due to including an €80 million release clause.

For now though, Abraham is no longer a Blue and he posted a short message to Chelsea fans on his departure.

What Tammy Abraham said

On his Instagram story the forward wrote: "Gonna miss you all. Thanks for everything."

What else has Tammy Abraham said?

Abraham spoke for the first time after his transfer was made official and expressed his honour at joining Roma.

"You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately," Abraham told the official Roma website.

“Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.

“It’s a massive honour to be the no.9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”

More Tammy Abraham Coverage

