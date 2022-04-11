Tanenbaum's Anti-Semitism Campaigns Likely to Impress Abramovich Ahead of Pagliuca's Chelsea Bid

The work to combat antisemitism done by the NBA chairman involved in Stephen Pagliuca's bid to buy Chelsea, Larry Tanenbaum, is likely to be well received by Roman Abramovich.

This comes as the April 14 deadline approaches for bidders to submit their final bids for Chelsea.

This comes after it was revealed that Tanenbaum has joined Pagliuca's bid to buy the Club.

Abramovich has been a pioneer for campaigns combatting antisemitism at Chelsea and would be impressed at Pagliuca's willingness to continue these efforts if they are successful in the bid.

It was reported on Sunday that Pagliuca was in attendance at Chelsea's 6-0 away win at Southampton at the weekend, with the aforementioned bidder travelling to the UK for meetings ahead of his bid for the club.

Nizaar Kinsella revealed: "Stephen Pagliuca is in the UK and is said to have attended Chelsea's 6-0 win over Southampton. He been meeting with various stakeholders around Chelsea, including meeting Paul Canoville about diversity, inclusion & charity work."

It has recently been reported that Pagliuca has not approached the Chelsea Pitch Owners, who are a very influential part of the club but he has now spoken to Canoville about his plans for inclusivity at Chelsea going forward.

The Ricketts Family Investment Group, Todd Boehly's consortium and Sir Martin Broughton's consortium are also in the running to take over from Abramovich.

