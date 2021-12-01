Tariq Lamptey Opens Up on Leaving Chelsea for Brighton

Tariq Lamptey has revealed the chance to join Brighton was a chance he had to take as he made the difficult decision to leave Chelsea in January 2020.

The 21-year-old made a £3 million switch to the south coast a month after making his Chelsea first team debut under Frank Lampard against Arsenal.

Lamptey had been at Chelsea for 11 years, coming through the Academy ranks, but departed for the Seagulls as his contract came to an end in west London.

Lamptey has flourished under Graham Potter at right-back and has opened up on why he opted to leave Chelsea back in 2020.

"I was privileged to be in a good place where they allowed me to develop and I’m grateful to them," Lamptey told talkSPORT.

"But I feel it was time to try and get regular game time and just try and take my game to the next level and keep developing.

"In Brighton there was a fantastic club who have a good plan and I saw it as a chance to take.

"When I was at Chelsea, Reece James was in the age group older than me. He was always giving me good advice. I’m happy to see him doing well and hopefully that continues.

"There was a good academy at Chelsea and they give you the tools you need to try and develop your game.

"It just so happens that they have a lot of players in that position but they’ve got boys all around that can take it to the next level."

