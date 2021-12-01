Tariq Lamptey Reveals Reece James Was His Role Model During His Time at Chelsea

Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey has revealed his role model during his time at Chelsea was Reece James.

The 21-year-old joined the Blues academy back in 2008 at the age of eight, finally breaking into the senior team in 2019.

However, Lamptey only ever managed to make three appearances for the first team and instead chose to move to Brighton, where competition for places wasn't as tough.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Speaking to the Metro, Lamptey revealed that his hero at Chelsea was actually Reece James, who helped him grow a lot.

"When I was at Chelsea, Reece James was in the age group older than me," Lamptey said. "He was always giving me good advice. I’m happy to see him doing well and hopefully that continues.

"There was a good academy at Chelsea and they give you the tools you need to try and develop your game.

"It just so happens that they have a lot of players in that position but they’ve got boys all around that can take it to the next level.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"The game keeps advancing and as a full-back you have to be prepared to defend first but try and contribute to the team with assists or goals.

"That’s how it is at the moment which is brilliant for me because I love to get forward and also like defending."

Lamptey went on to describe his other influences at full-back when he was younger.

"When I was a kid I liked watching Dani Alves and Ronaldinho but I also loved watching Ashley Cole bomb up and down even though it was on the left flank.

"He had great energy and the technique he had was amazing."

