Chelsea team news vs Liverpool: Frank Lampard rules N'Golo Kante out of trip to Anfield

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has provided the Chelsea team news ahead of their trip to Anfield on Wednesday evening to face Liverpool in the Premier League.

Chelsea have the chance to secure Champions League qualification for next season on Wednesday should they claim all three points against Jurgen Klopp's side. 

Billy Gilmour remains out for the rest of the season, while N'Golo Kante was absent in the FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester United and Christian Pulisic played no part as he sat on bench for the full 90 minutes following an injury. 

Ross Barkley was also absent against the Red Devils at Wembley as Mason Mount returned to the side.

fbl-eng-facup-man-utd-chelsea-2

----------

But Frank Lampard provided an update on his Chelsea squad's fitness in his press conference prior to the trip to Anfield. 

He confirmed that N'Golo Kante remains sidelined with a hamstring injury despite hopes that the Frenchman would return for the cup tie on Sunday. 

"Kante is not fit, he’s not ready for this game so will miss out," Lampard said.

This could see Lampard opt to use the three-back system at Anfield which was used at Wembley on Sunday.

It comes after the Chelsea boss was 'very proud of his side's performance, as he hailed midfield duo Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic.

"His [Mount] work ethic off the ball is huge. Sometimes it can go amiss and people can skate across that, when you see a performance where you need work ethic off the ball and he leads from the front with his age, boundless energy and commitment, it’s a massive thing for me with the way that I want to play and the team I have picked.

"What he has that some other midfielders don’t have is that he can travel through midfield with the ball at pace and open up a game out of nowhere," Lampard added on Kovacic.

"If he can keep working on his all-round stuff and he has that special attribute then he can be huge for us, and he has been this season."

----------

