Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante could return to Chelsea side to face Wolves, Christian Pulisic expected to return to starting XI

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their final Premier League game of the season against Wolves. 

The Blues host Nuno Espírito Santo's side at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon as they look to secure a top-four spot. 

Chelsea need just one point to secure Champions League football next season, while Wolves hold Europa League qualification in their own hands heading into the final day. 

N'Golo Kante was absent in the defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday, while Christian Pulisic started consecutive games on the bench after picking up a minor injury. 

Lampard confirmed the team news in his pre-match press conference on Friday and revealed Kante is a possibility and he has yet to make a decision.

"A possibility he'll feature," revealed Lampard. "He trained for the first time towards a match pace this morning.

liverpool-fc-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (11)

"It's a decision I'll have to make from talking to him and the medical team to decide if he can start."

The 29-year-old has been struggling with several injuries this season which has only seen him make only 22 appearances in the league for Chelsea this season. A big blow for Lampard considering his influence in the midfield.

That has seen Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho play in a midfield two in the last two outings against Manchester United and Liverpool, and they could feature together once against on Sunday in west London.

Christian Pulisic is expected to return to the starting XI following his outstanding 30 minute cameo on Wednesday against Liverpool.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard: Chelsea will approach Wolves clash to win on final day

Frank Lampard insists his Chelsea side will go out to win the game against Wolves on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard 'fuming' at Kepa Arrizabalaga and wants him sold by Chelsea this summer

Frank Lampard has reportedly been left 'fuming' with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and wants to see the Spaniard sold this summer.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard responds to touchline feud with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hasn't 'got a problem' with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after the pair were seen exchanging words on the touchline on Wednesday evening during the Blues' 5-3 defeat at Anfield.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Leroy Sane appears to have confirmed Kai Havertz' summer transfer to Chelsea

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has all but confirmed Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz' move to Chelsea this summer.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard hails USMNT star Christian Pulisic's importance to Chelsea side moving forward

Frank Lampard has again praised the influence of Christian Pulisic on his Chelsea team after producing a phenomenal 30 minute display against Liverpool.

Matt Debono

Mason Mount: Tammy Abraham 'could have a chance' playing in the NBA

Mason Mount believes his Chelsea team-mate Tammy Abraham 'could have a chance' in playing in the NBA.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard won't single out goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga following Liverpool defeat

Frank Lampard admitted that there was both single and collective errors by his Chelsea side in the 5-3 defeat to Liverpool but refused to single out goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Matt Debono

What needs to happen for Chelsea to secure a top-four spot

The season is coming to the business end for Frank Lampard's Chelsea and the race for Champions League qualification is going to the final day of the season for the Blues.

Matt Debono

'I thought we had them' - Christian Pulisic reflects on Chelsea's 5-3 defeat to Liverpool

Christian Pulisic thought Chelsea were going to seal their comeback against Liverpool to secure Champions League football for next season.

Matt Debono

Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea: Blues forced to wait to seal Champions League status

Chelsea will have to wait until the final day of the season to secure Champions League football after they were beaten 5-3 in an enthralling encounter against Liverpool at Anfield.

Matt Debono