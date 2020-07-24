Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their final Premier League game of the season against Wolves.

The Blues host Nuno Espírito Santo's side at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon as they look to secure a top-four spot.

Chelsea need just one point to secure Champions League football next season, while Wolves hold Europa League qualification in their own hands heading into the final day.

N'Golo Kante was absent in the defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday, while Christian Pulisic started consecutive games on the bench after picking up a minor injury.

Lampard confirmed the team news in his pre-match press conference on Friday and revealed Kante is a possibility and he has yet to make a decision.

"A possibility he'll feature," revealed Lampard. "He trained for the first time towards a match pace this morning.

"It's a decision I'll have to make from talking to him and the medical team to decide if he can start."

The 29-year-old has been struggling with several injuries this season which has only seen him make only 22 appearances in the league for Chelsea this season. A big blow for Lampard considering his influence in the midfield.

That has seen Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho play in a midfield two in the last two outings against Manchester United and Liverpool, and they could feature together once against on Sunday in west London.

Christian Pulisic is expected to return to the starting XI following his outstanding 30 minute cameo on Wednesday against Liverpool.

