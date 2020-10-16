SI.com
Chelsea team news to face Southampton: Ben Chilwell, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech in squad, Mendy and Silva unavailable

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Premier League clash against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea host the Saints off the back of the international break, and will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the league following the 4-0 win against Crystal Palace at the start of October. 

In his press conference on Friday, Lampard revealed the team news and handed the Blues a boost after he confirmed Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic would be in the squad for Saturday's game. 

(Photo by ChelseaFC)

Ben Chilwell is also in the squad after he withdrew from the England squad during the international break, but Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva are unavailable for the Blues. 

"Mendy won't be fit for the match tomorrow, we hope the injury isn't too long. Thiago Silva after his trip and back, he's not unfit but he isn't ready to play the game because of the travelling and the game that he played, so he won't be in the squad. 

"Ben Chilwell is in the squad, he's got over some of the feeling that he had from when we took him out of the England squad over the injury which he has had for a while now. 

"Christian Pulisic is in the squad and fit to play. Hakim Ziyech is in the squad, not fit to start but fit to participate in some minutes we hope."

