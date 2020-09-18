SI.com
Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva all ruled out of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Liverpool

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed the team news ahead of Chelsea's fixture against Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League. 

Chelsea host Jurgen Klopp's side in west London looking to make it two wins from two in the league after a 3-1 win against Brighton on the opening matchday of the new season. 

Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Christian Pulisic were all absent on the south coast and Frank Lampard has confirmed that the trio will all miss the clash against the reigning Premier League champions. 

Thiago Silva in training with the Blues at Cobham.Credit: Chelsea FC

"We are hoping that they are training and progressing in the next week or so," said Lampard on Chilwell and Pulisic. 

"Hakim Ziyech is also not ready for the game, same story."

Thiago Silva recently linked up with the squad following his move from PSG after becoming a free agent, but he will have to wait for his Blues debut.

"Thiago has been training with us for the last three or four days, but we are working with him on his fitness at the moment so Liverpool will come too soon for him. 

But Lampard did reveal that Timo Werner is fit and available after he picked up a knock to his knee against Brighton. 

Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

It's a long season after a short offseason. Better safe than sorry, but this is disappointing.

