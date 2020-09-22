Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their third round tie in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night against Barnsley.

The Blues are still in pre-season mode as they look to build on their fitness levels, and have made a 50/50 start to the new season, winning one and losing one, that being most recently to Liverpool on Sunday.

Chelsea have been without new signings Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva as they worked on their fitness but Lampard revealed the duo will be in the squad on Wednesday night.

"He is in the squad for tomorrow," Lampard said on Silva. "He is getting fit and I will make a decision on how many minutes he will get during the game, and what is best for him.

"Ben Chilwell in the squad for tomorrow," added Lampard.

Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech won't be ready for the cup tie as Lampard revealed the duo are nearing a return to the side.

"Christian and Hakim Ziyech are getting closer."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube