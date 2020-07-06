Absolute Chelsea
N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Fikayo Tomori to miss Chelsea's trip to Crystal Palace

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Premier League visit to Selhurst Park when they face Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening. 

The Blues head into the London clash after a convincing 3-0 win against Watford in west London on Saturday, and sit two points clear in fourth. 

But during their victory, N'Golo Kante dampened the positive mood after he was forced off with a hamstring problem. 

He was expected to miss the Palace fixture, and Lampard confirmed he will be absent on Tuesday as he revealed the full team news. 

"Kante wont be in the squad after he hurt his hamstring. It's a low-level hamstring injury so we hope it will be a week or so. 

"Kovacic trained with us today but he's not ready for this game but hopefully the next [Sheffield United]. 

"And Tomori is still not ready. He had a small setback in training so hopefully he will be back next week."

The Chelsea boss added that Kante is also expected to miss the Blues' meeting with Sheffield United at the weekend too. 

"We will play that one as it goes, but I would expect that we would be very lucky to have him for Sheffield United."

