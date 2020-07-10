Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their trip to Sheffield United on Saturday in the Premier League.

Chelsea head into the league clash against Chris Wilder's side after a narrow 3-2 win against Crystal Palace in midweek which sees them in third place in the league.

But Lampard will have to deal with several injuries for the away trip as N'Golo Kante remains out as does centre-back Fikayo Tomori.

Though the Blues have received a boost with Mateo Kovacic back fit and in the squad after missing the previous two wins against Watford and Crystal Palace following an achilles injury against West Ham.

Chelsea have suffered a big injury blow as teenager Billy GIlmour underwent knee surgery.

"Kante is not fit and Kovacic is back in the squad, so he is fit. Fikayo Tomori is bordering on fit but not quite ready for this squad.

Billy Gilmour is also out after Lampard confirmed he will miss the rest of the season as he is expected to miss the next three to four months.

"He had an operation on his knee this morning. Unfortunately he will be out for three to four months.

"I'm very disappointed as we all are here, as is Billy himself. I spoke with him yesterday at length and I just gave him support and being there for him."

Jorginho is expected to return to the side but Lampard remained coy on whether the Italian would start.

"We'll see in terms of selection, I don't want to start talking about the team yet but I don't think there's a point to prove," Lampard said.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube