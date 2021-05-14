Thomas Tuchel: Kepa Deserves to Start FA Cup Final Against Leicester

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed for the final time that Kepa Arrizabalaga will start in goal for Chelsea in the FA Cup final against Leicester City at Wembley.

Kepa started in the defeat to Arsenal in midweek ahead of Mendy, however he will retain his place for the cup final this weekend.

The Spaniard has started all of Chelsea's FA Cup games this term, establishing himself as the cup goalkeeper, and will continue in goal on Saturday.

What Thomas Tuchel said on Kepa starting at Wembley

"Yes, Kepa will start for sure," reconfirmed Tuchel on Friday to the media. "There’s to be no changes there. He brought us to the final so he deserves to play in the final.

"Nothing has changed with my goalkeepers. Kepa is a fantastic guy and so is Edou, too. They are working at an excellent level and in an impressive way.

"Edou is the number one and Kepa is a strong goalkeeper to have in the squad. Tomorrow is the next challenge for him to show this, because he will play."

What is the other team news?

Tuchel has a fully fit squad to select from against the Foxes. Mateo Kovacic returns from a hamstring injury, while N'Golo Kante will start in midfield for the Blues.

"The whole group is available as Kova is with us again," added Tuchel.

"N’Golo will start tomorrow and hopefully finish the game for us. He trained yesterday and today full, no complaints."

