‘Tear Teams Apart’ - Mason Mount on New Chelsea Teammate Raheem Sterling

Chelsea's Mason Mount has talked about his new teammate Raheem Sterling.

Sterling is now officially a Chelsea player after the Blues bought him from Manchester City for a reported fee of £47.5m.

The England international will also be the highest-paid player at the club, meaning Thomas Tuchel is going to make him one of the main figures in his team.

Mason Mount Raheem Sterling
It's not just fans who are excited about Sterling joining too, some of his new teammates have expressed their happiness about the signing.

Speaking to The Athletic, Mount said that he has witnessed the best version of Sterling that the Blues need.

"We are going to do everything we can to push him and get that level out of him that you know you can. He can be so dangerous. I’ve witnessed and seen it playing on the pitch with him.

"He is very exciting to play with because you have that connection, you know what he wants. If you can give that to him, he is going to tear teams apart."

