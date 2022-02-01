How to Win a Pair of Tickets to the Carabao Cup Final Between Chelsea & Liverpool

Carabao Energy Drink has teamed up with Absolute Chelsea to give one lucky Chelsea fan the chance to win a pair of tickets to Liverpool vs Chelsea on 27th February 2022.

Currently in its fifth year as the official title sponsor of the Carabao Cup, South-East Asian energy drink Carabao is giving football fans across the nation the chance to get back into stadiums and see their team for free, by giving away hundreds of tickets throughout the 21/22 competition.

Last season was a year of disruptions and challenges, with the majority of the competition played without the roaring support from the terraces that we’ve grown to love during Carabao Cup matches. The final, once again played at Wembley, saw Manchester City take home the trophy for a fourth consecutive season, beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in a close fought contest.

We’re excited that fans will be returning to stadiums for the start of this season’s competition, the early rounds are always a great occasion for fans of EFL Clubs to see their team on a balmy summer’s evening and get an early glimpse of their latest signings.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, see below:

--------

Terms and Conditions:

The prize is for one person to win a pair of tickets to Liverpool vs Chelsea on 27 th February

February The competition is open from 1st February and closes on 15 th February at 5pm (UK)

February at 5pm (UK) The competition is free to enter via Absolute Chelsea entry route advertised in the competition copy

Carabao will inform winners within 24 hours after the competition has closed. Winners must confirm no later than 16 th February and provide their address.

February and provide their address. The prize is for two Chelsea team tickets and eligible supporters of that team only.

Carabao Cup Final – Terms & Conditions

1. Prize Details and Conditions:

a. Tickets are subject to availability.

b. The following details are required for each winner and their guest: Name, date of birth, email address, home address including postcode & supporting team.

c. Winners must be aged 17 and over or accompanied by an adult.

d. You and your guest must abide by any relevant terms and conditions set by the venue/s which form part of your prize. It is your responsibility to ensure that you take care when moving around the event/venue.

e. You and your guest must abide by any relevant terms and conditions which form part of the prize. Whilst at the event/venue, you must not: be drunk, intoxicated, under the influence of drugs, underage, be abusive, threatening, make or incite racial abuse, chant, use offensive language, make obscene gestures, throw items, behave anti-socially, carry laser pens, bring animals (except guide dogs), carry offensive weapons or illegal substances, carry candles, climb any structure, make excessive noise, offer any item for sale, damage the venue or smoke. Failure to comply with these Terms and Conditions may result in refused entry, or the ticket holders being required to leave the event/venue.

f. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any potential winner and/or gust on the basis of the findings resulting from a background or information check and award the tickets to an alternative winner. The venue reserves the right to refuse entry to any person who does not adhere to their terms, checks and requirements, regardless of possession of a valid ticket.

g. If the entrant is unable to attend the match, the Prize is not applicable on any other day.

h. The winner of any prize which includes tickets is not permitted, by virtue of Section 166 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1998 to sell or otherwise dispose of the tickets to any other third party whatsoever, unless agreed by the event organiser in writing.

i. The prize is for the applicable [enter competition name] match tickets only and does not include any other facilities of expenses whatsoever, such as (by way of example and all of which are the responsibility of the winner and/or their guest(s)) the following:

i. travel to or from the venues and associated charges;

ii. accommodation;

iii. travel insurance;

iv. tips, gratuities, room service, drinks or meals; and

v. any other costs associated with the trip.

j. Ticket collection details will be provided by the promoter. If tickets are collected on the day, tickets may only be collected by the winner and photographic ID (passport/driving license/national ID card) will be required at the point of collection.

k. Clubs will be notified of the identity of ticket winners and their guest(s), and databases will be checked against any Club Banning Orders, as well as the National Police Database for those who may be subject to a Court Banning Order. Any persons found subject to a club or court banning order are not eligible to enter this competition or claim the prize. If a winner’s guest(s) is subject to a club banning order or court banning order then they are not eligible for the prize, and the winner will need to identify a different guest(s).

l. Name changes for tickets are not permitted, unless expressly agreed in writing (at the sole discretion of the EFL and/or football club) on a case by case basis.

m. Winners will be bound by any additional terms and rules of conduct set out by the relevant football club, venue host or event organiser (EFL) (including, amongst other things any terms of issue associated with tickets, applicable ground regulations and other policies applicable to visitors at the venue or event). The promoter, event organiser or stadium operators reserve the right to refuse entry and/or require winners and/or their guest(s) to leave the venue should the winner or guest(s) not comply with these terms, rules or policies, any applicable law or regulation or other reasonable directions or the promoter, event organiser or stadium operators, or because of winners or guest(s) inappropriate behaviour. Winners are responsible for the behaviour of themselves and their guest(s) whilst taking the Prize. EFL ground regulations can be found here:

i. https://www.efl.com/siteassets/efl-documents/ground-regulations.pdf and apply at all EFL Club stadiums (equivalent regulations apply at Premier League Club stadiums).

ii. For any match played at Wembley Stadium the following regulations apply: https://www.wembleystadium.com/plan-your-visit/stadium-guide/rules-and-regulations

iii. Entrance to this competition constitutes full acceptance of these terms and conditions and all terms and conditions of the Football League Limited Conditions of Issue as well as the Wembley National Stadium Ground Regulations. Both of these documents can be found at www.efl.com/ticketconditions. Winners must abide by those terms at all times. The promotor or the EFL accepts no responsibility if the winner and/or the winner’s guest are denied entry or asked to leave the match for failure to abide by such terms, any applicable law or regulation or because of their inappropriate behaviour.

n. No guarantees can be given that any match will take place at a particular time or on a particular date. The event organiser reserves the right to reschedule any match without notice and without any liability whatsoever.

o. Entrants are entering this promotion during the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore acknowledge and agree that the prize is subject to any restrictions from time to time as a result, which may include (amongst other things) matches being postponed, cancelled, played behind closed doors, reduced capacity crowds, requirements to undertake testing, tracking, provide other information and/or evidence of vaccination status. Neither the promoter, EFL, club or venue shall be liable or responsible if any restrictions prevents, limits or interferes with the winner making use of the ticket or attending the match and in the event winners cannot make use of ticket(s) to attend any match the Promoter will determine in its sole discretion whether it will grant an alternative prize.

p. Winners are solely responsible to have all necessary information and documents in order to comply with any restrictions. Winners must also comply with any other policies, guidance and instructions in relation to COVID-19 which may be provided to you by the EFL, football club and/or venue as applicable and may be updated from time to time, for example, to account for updated government guidance or other changes in circumstances as the pandemic develops.

q. If the event is cancelled/postponed or played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions the promoter will make reasonable efforts to notify the winner of the match status via email. If the event is cancelled/postponed or moved behind closed doors due to any reason relating to Covid-19, including but not limited to Covid-19 restrictions, a rise in Covid-19 cases or the winner is unable to attend the event due to self-isolating, the prize cannot be rearranged or scheduled for another date and the promoter has the right to withdraw the competition prize.

r. If you or anybody in your household (or other close contacts as designated in government or local authority guidance from time to time, requiring you to isolate) is displaying COVID-19 symptoms (or you are otherwise required to isolate in accordance with government or local authority guidance at the time) you must not attend the venue.

s. If a winner and/or their guest(s) has any special accessibility requirements, the winner will need to make the promoter aware of this as soon as the winner has won a pair of tickets. In some instances, notice of accessible seating may only be available at short notice. If wheelchair spaces are available, these will be offered on a first-come first -served basis.

t. This is not a promotion of the EFL, any clubs or their respective group companies nor is there any liability or contractual obligation owed to prize winners by the EFL, clubs or respective group companies relating to the operation of this promotion (save only in relation to any applicable conditions of issue for tickets and/or stadium regulations).

u. By submitting your personal information when entering the prize draw, you acknowledge the promoter may disclose that information to the event organiser (EFL), venue host and/or the relevant football club(s) playing in the match to which the prize relate for the purpose of verifying your eligibility for any prize and or administering delivery of the prize.

v. Any personal data relating to entrants will be kept securely and used solely for the purposes of administering this promotion and/or prize fulfillment by the promoter, EFL, clubs playing in the match to which the prize relate and/or by any agent of the promoter or EFL appointed to assist with running the promotion or administering the prize. Further information about the EFL’s use of personal data generally can be found in the EFL privacy notice at https://www.efl.com/efl-privacy-notice you must bring this to the attention of any guest(s) you may nominate. Use of your personal information will not include sending you electronic marketing communications unless you have opted in to receive such communications (and you are free to unsubscribe from these communications at any time in the future).

2. The Prize is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. If for any reason the Prize is not available, the Promoter reserves the right, at its sole discretion to substitute the Prize for another of equal or greater value.

4. No responsibility can be taken for entries which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the promotional website.

5. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using the/a Prize(s), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

6. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control arising from but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

7. If any part/s of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

8. By entering, you will be deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.

9. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail.

10. These Terms & Conditions are governed by English law and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.

11. Promoter: The promoter is Intercarabao Limited, Aquis House, 49-51 Blagrave St, Reading RG1 1PL The EFL is not a promoter of this contest.

