'That Goal Changed Everything' - Havertz Reflects on Scoring Chelsea's Winning Goal in Champions League Final

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz took the time to reflect this week on his Champions League winning goal for Thomas Tuchel's side back in May 2021.

The German youngster took the ball around Ederson, following a stunning through ball from Mason Mount, and was able to clinch the only goal in a 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Since then, the 22-year-old has gone on to grab the winning goal in the Blues 2-1 Club World Cup final win over Palmeiras as well.

imago1002948361h

As quoted by Daily Mail, Havertz highlighted the importance of his crucial goal against Guardiola's City side.

"The goal changed everything," he admitted. "If I had not scored that goal, everyone would say it had been a disaster of a first season for me.

Read More

"I would not have said that myself because I knew I was only 20, almost 21, when I came here and, at this age, it is not easy.

"It can take one, two or three years to adapt to this league, to this club, to this new lifestyle and this goal helped me a lot.

"Two seconds in one year maybe changed the whole year for me. Small things can turn everything around."

imago1002911486h

Havertz signed for Chelsea in 2020 in a deal worth £72 million and took some time to adapt to the high intensity of the English league.

However, after the way his season ended, as well as a number of impressive performances this season in a striker's role, Havertz has impressed Blues fans and will likely feature in his side's Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon against Liverpool.

imago1002948361h
