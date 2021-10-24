'That Is My Favourite Position' - Hudson-Odoi On Being Part of Front Three vs Norwich

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed his favourite position to play following his stunning performance in Chelsea's 7-0 win over Norwich on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old has gotten used to playing in a wing-back role under Thomas Tuchel, much like Reece James' position.

In the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, however, Hudson-Odoi had to form part of Tuchel's front line alongside Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

SIPA USA

Speaking after the game, the Blues youngster expressed how much he likes to play in that position.

"That is my favourite position, I’ve always played there," he told the official Chelsea website.

"No matter where I play I will give my best whatever position it is but I feel most comfortable there. I have been playing there all my life so I know the position very well."

He continued, discussing how keen he is to keep scoring goals.

SIPA USA

"My aim when playing in the front three is to score goals and make assists," he said, "but contributing to the team as much as possible will help me no matter what.

"So I think to myself that I've got to work hard, keep improving, keep showing the work off the ball as well, but it is helping by scoring and making assists as well."

Hudson-Odoi found the back of the net in the 18th minute, making the score 2-0 and becoming Chelsea's 17th different goal scorer of the 2021/22 season.

