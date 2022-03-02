Skip to main content
'That's Life at Chelsea' - Thomas Tuchel on Quick Competition Turnaround

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed how difficult it is for a club to have to compete in so many different competitions but insisted 'that's life at Chelsea'.

The European champions have already won two trophies this season after missing their opportunity to lift a third on Sunday afternoon as they lost the Carabao Cup final on penalties to Liverpool.

imago1010231610h

In his pre-match press conference, Tuchel discussed how physically draining it is to compete in several different competitions after playing 120 minutes on Sunday afternoon before their quick turnaround for their midweek fixture against Luton.

"It was not only a disappointment (Sunday afternoon's loss) but physically training, demanding," he told the media. "That leaves us with a one day turnaround to be ready for tomorrow.

"It’s another competition, that’s life at Chelsea. We want to be competitive, we want to be in different competitions so we have to be ready tomorrow.

Read More

"Is that always easy? Maybe not. This is what we do, what we demand. From me, myself and everybody around the team, last but not least from the players. This is where we are."

imago1010220130h

When quizzed on his FA Cup chances, Tuchel was reluctant to answer, insisting he must wait to see how his midweek tie plays out.

“The best chance was on Sunday because we were in the final, it was the closest chance. We should not think about the next final until we played the next match.

"In football the most important match is the next one. This starts tomorrow evening and we have some obstacles to overcome and have some boxes to tick if we want to win there."

