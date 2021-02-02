"That's not how it works any more" - Harry Redknapp gives verdict on Frank Lampard sacking and reveals truth behind signings in modern-day football

Former football player and manager Harry Redknapp has defended Frank Lampard following his axe as Chelsea boss last week.

The west London club decided to part ways with Lampard just 18 months after appointing him as manager, and have since replaced him with former Borussia Dortmund and PSG boss, Thomas Tuchel.

Lampard drew heavy criticism during his final months in charge, for not getting the best out of some of the club's statement signings last summer, including German duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

In a column for The Sun, Redknapp said: "When you spend millions on players and they don’t hit the ground running, there’s only one person [the manager] who carries the can.

(Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Frank Lampard is the latest example after being sacked by Chelsea last week, when Roman Abramovich [club owner] pressed the panic button yet again."

Redknapp, who's previously managed a host of English clubs such as Bournemouth, West Ham, Southampton and Tottenham, revealed that it is no longer the head coach who makes the final call on transfers in modern-day football.

The 73-year-old added: "But anyone thinking the manager is the one responsible for the big-money signings these days has the wrong idea of modern football. That’s not how it works any more.

"Years ago, of course, they would be the one scouting players, watching them play, basically doing the deals. Not now, though. These days it is pretty much all down to the head of recruitment, which means you are relying on someone else’s judgment."

Chelsea went all guns blazing in the summer transfer window, spending over £220 million on five players in what was a major squad overhaul.

"Chelsea spent fortunes on new players and as manager, you’re under pressure — not only to play them — but for them also to be an instant success," said Redknapp.

"When they don’t, like the two Germans, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, then the buck stops with the boss.

"But I’m sure [Frank] Lampard isn’t the one behind all the signings Chelsea have made. I’d say the only one he was mad keen on getting was Ben Chilwell [from Leicester]. That’s how crazy the game has become."

Redknapp eluded to the fact that managers in this day and age rely heavily on the judgement of the people in charge of recruitment and that their fate is no longer in their own hands.

He added: "It shows what football has now become. The most important man in the building is whoever is in charge of recruitment. And if his judgment isn’t good, you’re in trouble.

"As a manager it is impossible to go and see players like we would in the past. You’re playing Saturday, Tuesday or Wednesday and then Saturday again. There’s very little chance [of managers scouting players themselves].

"And although you need time to build, you very rarely get it. Not at Chelsea, and that’s very sad — not because it’s Frank, I’d say the same whoever was in charge and wherever it was."

