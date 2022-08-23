Skip to main content

'That's Second Nature To Us' - Emma Hayes Ahead Of Chelsea Women's 2022/23 Season

Chelsea women completed their pre-season tour of the USA with a 1-0 victory versus Portland Thorns and the performances have provided a lot of excitement for head coach Emma Hayes. 

The Blues missed out on a spot in the final of the Women's International Champions Cup after losing on penalties to Olympique Lyon following a 2-2 draw, but Hayes can only focus on the positives as they head back to West London on a high.

Zecira Musovic

Zecira Musovic diving for a penalty save. 

"I'm really happy, I think we’ve got depth we haven’t had before," she said. 

"I still think we’re trying to figure a couple of things out and how we improve our overall play, but I think we are moving in the direction that the whole team wants to and I think in general our build-up play has been better. I think we’ve been patient in our defending, and I think everyone’s really excited for the season ahead...

"Everybody in our environment knows that evolution is an important part of what we do. I think this year I don’t have an issue with feeling hungry to win, neither do the players. That’s second nature to us and the type of people we are."

Sam Kerr, Natalia Kuikka and Meagham Nally

Sam Kerr being tracked by Natalia Kuikka and Meaghan Nally during the match versus Portland.

"I’m interested in progression tactically and I think our tactical principles are clear and I think our team are really adapting to them and the team are enjoying them. I believe that you have to be flexible in structures, but you have to be clear on the roles.

"I think we’ve defined them well in pre-season and I think we’ve got the ability to play the game that we want to in the way that we want to probably integrating parts of our games over the years and this year. I think I need another layer of tactical clarity that always excites me as they are probably the things I love the most about the job."

Emma Hayes

Hayes celebrating England's EURO victory in July. 

With two titles to defend and the UEFA Champions League to secure, it is set to be an enthralling campaign for players and supporters. 

