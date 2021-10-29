'That's What We Have Here' - Ben Chilwell Reveals Key to Chelsea's Success & Praises Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has praised Thomas Tuchel and his Chelsea teammates for their personal relationship off the pitch.

The Englishman struggled at the start of the season but has worked his way back into Tuchel's starting XI and looked impressive as he's scored three goals in his last four matches.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Chilwell praised his manager and teammates.

When asked about what makes a good coach, Chilwell responded: "With a coach, honesty is a big thing. Otherwise you are not going to evolve and grow. You also need a personal relationship with the coach off the pitch. You need to feel that it isn't just purely football.

"If you feel that personal relationship with the coach, with your teammates, you fight for them in every game and training everyday. I think that's what we've got here. "

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It is clear that the defender has a strong relationship with his manager and teammates as Tuchel has previously discussed the group of 'friends' being a key factor in Chelsea's recent success.

Chilwell, Tuchel and Chelsea will be hoping to keep up their strong relationships, which have helped the club to win the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup as they sit top of the Premier League this season.

