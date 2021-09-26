'That's Why it is Thanks to Them' - Jorginho Explains Idea Behind UEFA Awards Speech

UEFA Men's Player of the Year winner Jorginho has discussed his speech after winning the award and has revealed his idea behind it.

The midfielder lifted the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea before winning Euro 2020 with his country Italy, making him favourite for the award which he went on to claim.

Speaking to BT Sport, Jorginho revealed the inspiration behind his victory speech.

SIPA USA

The Italian dedicated his award to those who doubted him, thanking them for giving him the motivation to improve.

When asked about the speech, he said: "Because it’s thanks to them as well, because for me there was a motivation, there was a motivation, because for me they were wrong, for me it was not fair. That’s why it’s thanks to them as well."

Jorginho didn't have the easiest start to life at Chelsea as he was labelled as Maurizio Sarri's 'son', following the manager to London from Naples.

SIPA USA

However, since then Jorginho has proven himself as a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side. The midfielder was a key part of the cog on the way to Chelsea's Champions League triumph before dictating the midfield for his country in a Euro 2020 winning campaign.

Such an impressive season has seen Jorginho shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or after winning the UEFA award and could claim yet another individual accolade.

More Chelsea Coverage:



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube