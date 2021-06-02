The 17 Chelsea Players at Euro 2020 This Summer

What Chelsea Players Are Heading to Euro 2020 This Summer

Chelsea will have 17 players representing their country at the European Championships this summer.

Following the conclusion of the 2020/21 domestic season, members of Thomas Tuchel's squad have departed the Blues camp to join up with their respective international teams.

All of the Blues players heading to the tournament this summer have gone into their camps late after their Champions League triumph in Porto on Saturday against Manchester City.

Full list of all the Blues going to Euro 2020:

Group A

Italy: Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho

Wales: Ethan Ampadu

Group B

Belgium: Michy Batshuayi

Denmark: Andreas Christensen

Group D

Croatia: Mateo Kovacic

England: Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount

Scotland: Billy Gilmour

Group E

Spain: Cesar Azpilicueta

Group F

France: Kurt Zouma, N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud

Germany: Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

The tournament begins on June 11 between Turkey and Italy which will see Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri take to the tournament, representing Chelsea, first.

It will end exactly a month later on July 11 when the final takes place at Wembley.

