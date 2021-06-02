The 17 Chelsea Players at Euro 2020 This Summer

What Chelsea Players Are Heading to Euro 2020 This Summer
Chelsea will have 17 players representing their country at the European Championships this summer.
Following the conclusion of the 2020/21 domestic season, members of Thomas Tuchel's squad have departed the Blues camp to join up with their respective international teams.
All of the Blues players heading to the tournament this summer have gone into their camps late after their Champions League triumph in Porto on Saturday against Manchester City.
Full list of all the Blues going to Euro 2020:
Group A
Italy: Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho
Wales: Ethan Ampadu
Group B
Belgium: Michy Batshuayi
Denmark: Andreas Christensen
Group D
Croatia: Mateo Kovacic
England: Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount
Scotland: Billy Gilmour
Group E
Spain: Cesar Azpilicueta
Group F
France: Kurt Zouma, N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud
Germany: Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner
The tournament begins on June 11 between Turkey and Italy which will see Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri take to the tournament, representing Chelsea, first.
It will end exactly a month later on July 11 when the final takes place at Wembley.
