Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

What Chelsea Players Are Heading to Euro 2020 This Summer

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea will have 17 players representing their country at the European Championships this summer.

Following the conclusion of the 2020/21 domestic season, members of Thomas Tuchel's squad have departed the Blues camp to join up with their respective international teams. 

All of the Blues players heading to the tournament this summer have gone into their camps late after their Champions League triumph in Porto on Saturday against Manchester City. 

Full list of all the Blues going to Euro 2020:

Group A

Italy: Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho

Wales: Ethan Ampadu

Group B

Belgium: Michy Batshuayi 

Denmark: Andreas Christensen

Group D

Croatia: Mateo Kovacic

England: Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount

Scotland: Billy Gilmour 

Group E

Spain: Cesar Azpilicueta

Group F

France: Kurt Zouma, N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud

Germany: Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

The tournament begins on June 11 between Turkey and Italy which will see Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri take to the tournament, representing Chelsea, first. 

It will end exactly a month later on July 11 when the final takes place at Wembley.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1002781335
News

The 17 Chelsea Players at Euro 2020 This Summer

sipa_33456821
News

Mason Mount Nominated for PFA Men's Young Player of the Year Award

sipa_33523624
News

Antonio Rudiger Set to Be Handed 'Huge' New Chelsea Contract

pjimage (4)
News

Newcastle Keen on Loan Deals For Tammy Abraham & Billy Gilmour

sipa_31614957
Transfer News

Inter Milan Make Contact With Emerson Palmieri's Entourage Over Summer Move

1002928216 (1)
News

Abramovich & Tuchel Discuss Future Plans at Chelsea Following UCL Triumph

sipa_33401107
Transfer News

Fikayo Tomori Deal Agreed: AC Milan Switch Set to Be Made Official Soon

sipa_33186356
News

Tammy Abraham Can 'Definitely' Leave Chelsea This Summer