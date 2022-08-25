The 2022 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Ball Has Arrived
Every year each footballing competition is christened by the announcement of its new ball design, and with the opening round of the Champions League less than two weeks away, we've got the first one of the European campaign.
Similarly to the Premier League, with their never-ending sponsorship with Nike, for the past couple of decades the UCL footballs have been supplied by Adidas.
The group-stage draw is scheduled to take place around 17:00 BST this evening to mark the commencement of a season like no other, as we see one of the earliest starts and latest ends to the competition in recent history.
There have already been some historic moments across the qualification rounds, including the Scottish side Rangers making it through for the first time since 2010/11, and BR Football have released what thousands of supporters will undoubtable by purchasing ahead of September.
At the draw tonight, Chelsea will be put into a group from Pot 2 due to the PL's ranking by UEFA, and below are the possible teams Thomas Tuchel's side can face:
Pot one
AC Milan, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid
Pot three
Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Internazionale, Napoli, Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP
Pot four
Celtic, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Maccabi Haifa, Marseille, Rangers, Viktoria Plzen
